'Someone stole from me, how do I deal with the 'suspects? They're all people close to me.' UPDATED

"Someone stole from me [24F], how do I deal with the 'suspects?' Brother [27M], best friend [24M], GF [23F], housemate [28M] and housemate's GF [21F]."

My grandfather recently passed away, and he left me and my brother a watch, and a tin of cash each. We received about £750 each, and the watches are purely sentimental value.

I was given the tin with the money on the Saturday afternoon, and was too busy to go to the bank to deposit it, and banks are closed Sunday. Between Saturday afternoon (14th) and Monday morning (16th), the cash and the tin were stolen.

The tin was put in my bottom drawer on Saturday afternoon, and was not there Monday morning. The issue is that there were a large number of people who had the opportunity to take that money, and I don't know who did it. Seeing as I don't want to drag everybody onto the Jeremy Kyle show, I'm turning to the internet for suggestions.