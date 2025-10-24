'AITA for not helping a teammate with a public art project after he took all the credit of our last one?'

My partner and I feel taken advantage of. We worked for months to make this project happen and gave credit equally, only to have someone else take ownership publicly. Am I the jerk for being upset and not wanting to share my materials with him now?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

ReadMeDrMemory says:

NTA. Ghost this asshole. I hope you have contacted the college and asked them to correct their online publications and their records in light of the documentation you attached.

BleedingRaindrops says:

NTA. And I would refuse to give him any documents or work with him again. Also contact the college and ask to have it reprinted.

Hobbz says: