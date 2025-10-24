'AITA for not helping a teammate with a public art project after he took all the credit of our last one?'

Post-Impressionism writes:
My partner and I proposed a large-scale public sculpture. Our idea was accepted, and we brought on a guy named “Z” to help build the structure. I handled all the proposals, design documents, safety plans, budgeting, and insurance (which was a nightmare to find).
My partner wired custom circuits and coordinated the code with several CS students. Z built the main frame to house the electronics. We decided to list everyone involved in the project on the signage at the show, about a dozen names, because we believe art is collaborative.
I even went out of my way to ask the venue to reprint the signs to make sure everyone was acknowledged. After the show, I was the one who found storage, organized transportation, and handled logistics. Z refused to help. Eventually, I was able to get the college to keep the piece and display it.
A few months later, the college published articles and put up signage crediting Z as the lead creator, using text I had written. I didn’t know about this. My partner’s and my names were moved to the side. Z also gave incorrect technical information and didn’t credit the CS students who helped.
Now, Z says the college media wrote the articles that way for “marketing purposes” for the CS department and that it wasn’t his fault, but he admits he read the article and never corrected it.
Recently, he’s been asking me to send him my design documents and logistics information so he can use them to apply for his own art project. He didn’t even tell me it was for that until I questioned him. It is the same event we are applying for. I told him that felt hurtful, given how he handled the last one.
My partner and I feel taken advantage of. We worked for months to make this project happen and gave credit equally, only to have someone else take ownership publicly. Am I the jerk for being upset and not wanting to share my materials with him now?
ReadMeDrMemory says:
NTA. Ghost this asshole. I hope you have contacted the college and asked them to correct their online publications and their records in light of the documentation you attached.
BleedingRaindrops says:
NTA. And I would refuse to give him any documents or work with him again. Also contact the college and ask to have it reprinted.
Hobbz says:
NTA. He's asking you for a favor. You're under no obligation to help him out. Actions have consequences. He made an ethical decision to take more credit for the project. He now needs help and burned a couple bridges with those who could have helped him.
BestAd5844 says:
Show the school your receipts and get your names back on the project. Same with the newspaper. Show them your evidence and ask for a reprint.