'Something physical went on between my husband and my sister. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

I've asked him over and over whats going on and all he tells me is he is still trying to figure it out. What is there to figure out? I cant believe that just like that everything I know is in tatters. Everything we've built together, everything we have, he's chosen to throw it all away. And to just tell me like that and leave, I’m totally heartbroken.

I never in a million years saw this coming. I also thought me and my sister had a stronger relationship as well, the betrayal from her has me feeling so lost right now. I've seen many a horror story on here with infidelity and stupidly now I’m in this situation I have absolutely no idea where I go from here?