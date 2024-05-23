Son tells dad, 'I'm not feeding your stepkids, they are NOT my family.' AITA? UPDATED

I have the best group of friends who support me and I can talk to about all this shit. They were with me through it all. My mom getting sick and then dying and my dad basically just checking out completely and deciding we're no longer a family. Without them I would have run away by now.

I don't have family/relatives I can turn to for help. It's really just my friends. Therapy won't fix anything because we're not a real family. My dad hasn't acted much like my family in years and his wife has never acted like we're an actual family.