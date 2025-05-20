Father wears armor to hug violent son in heartbreaking therapy breakthrough. AITA? + UPDATE

"My 8 year old son hates me, and I don't understand why."

I used to believe that your relationship with your children was a given. To clarify.....I believed that as long as you treated your children with love, they were guaranteed to love you back, and that the most you had to worry about if you did the right things was some kind of terrible illness or accident that ended them early.

I'm here today to warn you that's not true. There are worse possible outcomes. My son is 8 years old, and I can not be in the same room as him without being attacked. He will scratch, hit, and bite me constantly until we are separated. He bites as hard as he can, my arms are 50% bruises right now from partially healed wounds. I have done nothing to deserve this, and I've tried everything to reach him.