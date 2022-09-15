Son asks if he's wrong to go through hoarding dad's belongings.

It's hard to have a parent who is a hoarder. When this son is worried about his dad, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
To start off, my dad stays at home most of the time. He rarely leaves the house for more than groceries and he lives on his retirement. He has a giant pile of boxes in his bedroom, some of which are filled with my childhood things like artwork, medical records, etc.
When I asked him if I could look through his boxes with him he said no, and when I asked if I could have all of my paper he retrieved a single document for me and said that’s all there is. That’s not true. I saw him only open the box on top. I’ve been to doctors countless times as a kid, and I know he clings onto every piece of paper including all my report cards.