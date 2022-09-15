Son asks if he's wrong to go through hoarding dad's belongings.

It's hard to have a parent who is a hoarder. When this son is worried about his dad, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"WIBTA if I looked through my dad’s things when he travels next month?"

To start off, my dad stays at home most of the time. He rarely leaves the house for more than groceries and he lives on his retirement. He has a giant pile of boxes in his bedroom, some of which are filled with my childhood things like artwork, medical records, etc.