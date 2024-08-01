'AITA for refusing to talk to my son and husband until they apologize to my MIL?' UPDATED

NOPE!!!! Your husband has trained your son to be a bully and that laughing and watching other people hurt is funny. This was painful to read. I can’t imagine how many years poor Sandra has had to live with being treated this way. I hope she knows that you love and accept her just the way she is.

Highland_dame said:

They are bullying a woman who clearly is neurodivergant. It's disgusting, I am with you. Both need to learn not to pick on disabled people. I would also be questioning my marriage too, if I were you.

brazentory said:

NTA. Your husband is being a horrible influence. Take your son out for lunch. Ask him what a bully is? Ask him how he’d feel to be made fun every time family sees her. Ask him should jokes make people cry? Tell him you are so disappointed in him and you know he’s smarter than this. Tell him his dad and family are bullies. Ask him how would it feel if people made fun of you, his mother? Tell your husband you decided you won’t participate in anything with the family until he stops being an insensitive bully.