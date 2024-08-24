'AITA for insisting my son be invited to my daughter’s wedding despite his past behavior?' UPDATED

"AITA for insisting my son be invited to my daughter’s wedding?"

So I (56F) am in a bit of a dilemma, my daughter (26F) is getting married this summer and my son (28M) was not invited. they have never really got along and recently they had a big disagreement. my daughter had an engagement party and my son got a bit drunk and got handsy with some of my daughters friends which they didn't like and my daughter was furious at him.

She kicked him out and I only found this out after the party was over. flash forward to now my son got a message from my daughter uninviting him to her wedding because of his behaviour toward her friends. he was so upset and called me to tell me what she had said.