'AITA? Our son moved out but is telling everyone we kicked him out.' UPDATED

May comes, he pays nothing. June comes, he pays nothing. I said “are you looking for a new apartment? Because your deadline to pay us back is 1 month away”. He started screaming that he was moving out.

The next morning he and his gf (she was basically living here too) left without a word and haven’t been back since (this was July). He stopped by one time to pick up some clothes and his PlayStation and he didn’t speak to us while here.