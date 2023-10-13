Son refuses to claim late father's girlfriend on his estate, 'it's too much money to give away.' AITA?

There was no written account of this claim/deal anywhere, and the will itself contradicted her. I felt the claim was weird because my dad always had everything financial etc. meticulously documented.

So I ended up refusing her request. I felt it to be too much money to 'give' away. I reasoned that I'd want that money for my family, and that if I where to have kids I'd want to secure their future. I'd also want financial security for myself and my family right then (my mom still lives and I have two younger halfsisters that have a different father).