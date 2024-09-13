Son waits to reveal parents' secrets until they divorce; 'I'm ready to ruin their lives' AITA? UPDATED

It’s a chance for both your parents to start afresh and sort their shit out and maybe find happiness or fulfilment with someone they actually wanna be with. I hope they can see that and with that, I hope that they find value in you as well.

Ride it out as best you can, Maybe observe from a distance, write down details and turn it in a tv show, someday. Best of luck and none of it is your fault. Your parents are indeed a pair of dickheads.​​​​​​

tottlejones writes:

you were a child when this happened. a child. children want to believe their parents, even if they know their parents are bad/weird/not normal. i believed, until i was 17, that “fisk” was a bad word, all because my dad said it was. i knew he was a bad person, but i still believed him because he was in a position of authority.

they used you for their own personal gain. they used you to lie to each other. that’s not something parents are supposed to do. that’s fd up beyond belief, but you seem to have a good head on your shoulders and like you know that, so that’s a good start. (certainly a better start than what these two grown ass adults have.)