'WIBTA if I told my son's school it's their responsibility to make sure they have the right child?'

Both boys have permission to take medication in school due to seasonal allergies and eczema-antihistamines and eczema cream is stored in school for the boys to access as and when needed.

They use different medication and creams which is personal preference - one has liquid and one has tablets and they use different creams as they find different ones helpful. I have sent in the permission slips and meds and left it at that.

I got an email over the holiday regarding the medication. It states the instances of the boys being mixed up are "not reducing" as they look so similar and the Medical Officer (secondary schools in the UK do not have a school nurse) is concerned the wrong child will be given the wrong medication. As such, she has asked me to ensure the boys are "easy to distinguish" going forwards.