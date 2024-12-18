Father confronts stepdad’s bullying, vows to protect son from harmful diet rules. AITA? + UPDATE

Marcus went to the car, and things devolved. I said the thing in the title, called him a bully, and a lot of expletives got thrown around. I didn't hear from Lena until later when she texted to tell me that she was furious with me.

I was still reeling from everything so the conversation is a blur. I tried to tell her I was sorry, but that I couldn't understand why she would allow him to treat Marcus that way. She told me that while was "a bit much", Marcus broke their rules and Erik was right that he should lose weight.

She also told me that I don't know anything about the "disrespect" Marcus gives them, that I only experience the "fun parts of being a parent", and accused me of encouraging bad behaviour that she has to deal with.