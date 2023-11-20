Soon-to-be dad refuses to comfort in-laws after they were disappointed by gender reveal results. AITA?

I told her that I'm sorry she's disappointed but it doesn't really matter that much and she got really annoyed at me at this point my FIL had joined us and heard what I said to her.

He told me I should be sad too since I won't be able to teach the baby about cars (I'm a mechanic and I joked a few times about getting the baby to follow in my footsteps) I told him that she might be interested in cars when she's older so I don't really understand how that's relevant.