Soon-to-be dad wants to kick out rent-paying 'vocally child-free roommate;' AITA?

While it might not be as common, complaining about kids when you don't have any is usually a futile effort. Children share the world with us, and will (unless the planet explodes and humanity halts) probably continue to do so.
So, when a conflicted expecting dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his roommate's baby-related complaints, people were ready to help.
Basically my wife and I (29M/24F) bought our own house a couple of years ago, and got two flatmates in to help pay the mortgage. Two bedrooms + en-suite for us to use, one bedroom each + shared bathroom for the two flatmates.
One flatmate “Alex” pretty much keeps to herself, the other one “Kaitlin” (32F) is quite strongly opinionated and much more social. Kaitlin is also child-free and occasionally very vocal about it (as in, it’s not constant, but when something child related comes up she will interject without fail).