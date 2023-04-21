Soon-to-be dad wants to kick out rent-paying 'vocally child-free roommate;' AITA?

Choosing to live child-free often comes with a slew of unsolicited suggestions from friends with kids, family members, or coworkers, but what about child-free people who parent-shame?

While it might not be as common, complaining about kids when you don't have any is usually a futile effort. Children share the world with us, and will (unless the planet explodes and humanity halts) probably continue to do so.

So, when a conflicted expecting dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his roommate's baby-related complaints, people were ready to help.

AITA for kicking out a very vocal child-free flatmate after my wife got pregnant?

Basically my wife and I (29M/24F) bought our own house a couple of years ago, and got two flatmates in to help pay the mortgage. Two bedrooms + en-suite for us to use, one bedroom each + shared bathroom for the two flatmates.