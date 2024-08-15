Sous chef tells ex the truth about their 'trivial' breakup: 'he was an extremely picky eater.' AITA?

When we arrived, Jake immediately looked uncomfortable. As we moved through the buffet line, he barely put anything on his plate. He kept making comments like, "This looks weird," or "I don’t trust food that has too many ingredients."

I was embarrassed, especially since these were my colleagues and friends who had spent a lot of time preparing these dishes. Jake picked at his food and eventually whispered to me that he was going to leave and grab some fries from a fast-food place nearby because he "couldn't eat this stuff." He left the potluck early, leaving me to make excuses for his absence.