'WIBTA for speaking sternly & candidly to my sister for returning my mother's Christmas gift?'

But I reached out to my brother and asked if he wanted to go halves in getting our mother Christmas gifts (and he had absolutely no issue with this). So every year, my brother and I get our mother extravagant gifts, because we know Mom is going to get us all extravagant gifts regardless... And it's become a yearly tradition.

Yes, this also means that for years my sister has been receiving extravagant gits as an adult from my mother (despite not getting Mom or anyone else any gifts ever).

Nobody has ever said anything to my sister because we all know how difficult and turbulent and dogmatic of a person she is. But it's basically led to my sister expecting $500 gifts from our mother every year because she believes everyone else is getting $500 just because.