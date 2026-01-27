"AITA for spending some of my grandchildren's education funds on a new boat?"

I am 54 and I have two kids. They are both married and in their mid and late thirties. We have a decent relationship I think. My wife and I made sure both got through college without debt.

I helped both purchase their first homes with a $20,000 gift. No strings attached. When my son moved away for his wife's work I helped him pack. They alternate Christmas between me and their in-laws.

This last Christmas was my turn. We has a nice visit and then the five of us, their spouses were included, had a talk. I didn't press, I didn't push, I just asked if they still planned on starting families. My kids looked at each other like they had been waiting for this. Please note my son, the older one, has been married for eleven years.