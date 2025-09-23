'AITA for spending a lot of time at my boyfriend’s parents’ house without contributing financially?'

According to my boyfriend, nobody has issues with me being there, even he said that his mom is saying really nice things about me to relatives and friends (when my boyfriend was with his ex, his mom had no problem saying bad things about her even in front of my boyfriend).

But I can’t shake the feeling that I’m a freeloader. I’m not paying rent, I’m not paying for groceries - if we go shopping I and my boyfriend (we pay for snacks or dine out 50-50.

Now I’m staying there mainly at weekends, I am eating with them lunch (weekdays BF and I are eating at the campus) - it makes me uncomfortable eating their food cause my own parents sometimes mention how expensive is feeding me and my sibling. We don’t struggle financially.