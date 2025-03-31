'AITA for spending money saved for an engagement ring on a tattoo?' 'I am by NO MEANS well-off.'

I knew Dee before I met my ex but we were more acquaintances than anything else just due to life stuff (and honestly because I only had eyes for my now ex from the moment i first met her) but we knew enough about each other that she was familiar with the fact that I’m not one to just casually throw money around.

Since this money wasn’t budgeted for anything (well not since the breakup) and let’s be honest I’m heartbroken I’ve been a lot more willing to just say “f it” and spend money. Tonight I met Dee for dinner and drinks and during the drinks part of the evening she noticed my fresh ink and jokingly asked me if I had gotten promoted or hit the lottery.