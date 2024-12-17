'AITA for not spending time with an absent father?'

You see, I don't know how to feel about this, but I still thanked him since he was buying me stuff. It was only right to remain civil and grateful.

He then asked the bookstore manager to take a photo of us together. He wanted me to stand in the middle but I felt weird so I went to stand next to my mum. He then asked if he could take a photo with me and I declined.

It didn't feel right at the time but I still should have been nice anyway and just taken the photo. He's been absent for most of my life and idk him, yet he spent a thousand dollars on me-which is nothing compared to what my mum and family have done for me throughout the past 15 years obviously, but it's still no small amount.