'AITA for spending the weekend pointing out every time my BIL eats?'

I (32M) married my wife 7 years ago. My wife's family is very large and none of them drink aside from maybe one ice cold beer in the summer and the occasional glass of wine/ champagne.
For the first 5 years or so I wouldn't want to be the only one getting tipsy at functions and would refrain from boozing but as the years went by, I got more comfortable with everyone and was assured no one had an issue with it. I would drink my beers when we were celebrating things.
No issues until about a year back when my wife's brother Jimmy (42M, made up name) has started this dumb habit of loudly announcing every time I open a new drink ("Whoa ANOTHER one?? "Dammnnn, slow down, you JUST had one!", "Did you open ANOTHER drink? Hide the keys!", "Don't tell me that's ANOTHER beer?").
He obviously thinks its hilarious but I've told him more than once to stop and that counting my drinks and reporting to everyone is weird, what's his problem? It's always some variation of "It's just a joke, don't be so uptight" or "Hey, if you got a problem with people knowing how much you drink, that's a you problem."
This past weekend my wife's father invited us to spend the weekend at his house and grill out. Sounds like a damn good time. We're there. Jimmy arrives and he starts up with the same old tired teasing (I hadn't even bought any drinks yet). I decided to give him a taste of his own medicine.
Now, Jimmy is not a small man. He's a big boy for sure. For the record, I'm a fat boy myself. I spent the entire weekend loudly crying "Jeeeeesus" every time Jimmy served himself food. Goes for a second burger, "Jeeeeesus." Serves himself nachos, "Jeeeeeesus." Fourth Pepsi, "Jeeeeeeesus." Makes a sandwhich right after breakfast "Jeeeeesus."
It all came to a head when I walked into the kitchen right as he was eating a hot link, no bun, no plate. Just the link. I cry out "Jeeeeeeesus" and Jimmy throws the link at me, calls me a few names and drives home. My wife is upset, saying I didn't have to stoop to his level. Tried to say it was different, but I don't really see how. So AITA?
Mridusa said:
NTA, but childish and funny. I’d tell your wife “calm down it’s just a tease! Take a joke! “and to anyone else who decided it was cool when he did it but a problem when you do it.
Distinct_Cap4622 said:
That's hilarious, NTA, I guess you beat obnoxious by meeting it where it is. It amazes me people are always upset when the main agitator gets a taste of his/her own medicine and has a meltdown. Then it's why did you have to be so mean wah wah wah.
plz_dont_perceive_me said:
NTA. His tired "joke" wasn't funny. I hate when people try to defend their shitty behavior with "it's just a joooooke" well maybe leave that shit to the comedians who know what they're doing.
Haunting-Plantain870 said:
NTA. You rock. People are sooooo afraid to fight fire with fire. You gotta hit them where it hurts the most and twist the knife when a bully comes after you. The cruelty is the mission.
calminthedark said:
Maybe instead of berating you for handling a problem with her family that she wouldn't, your wife could meditate a truce. "Both of you will stop commenting on what the other is consuming, agreed?"
ObligationNo2288 said:
NTA. Tell your wife she could have handled it her way a long time ago. Now you have ended it. Good for you.
butterflya82 said:
NTA. He gives it out but can’t take it back.