'AITA for spending the weekend pointing out every time my BIL eats?'

It all came to a head when I walked into the kitchen right as he was eating a hot link, no bun, no plate. Just the link. I cry out "Jeeeeeeesus" and Jimmy throws the link at me, calls me a few names and drives home. My wife is upset, saying I didn't have to stoop to his level. Tried to say it was different, but I don't really see how. So AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Mridusa said:

NTA, but childish and funny. I’d tell your wife “calm down it’s just a tease! Take a joke! “and to anyone else who decided it was cool when he did it but a problem when you do it.

Distinct_Cap4622 said: