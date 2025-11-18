'AITA if I spend the money meant to pay someone who did a job for me?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I spent the money meant to pay someone who did a job for me?"

I(F70) have backyard chickens. I planned to have a new, bigger coop built for them this year. My regular contractor ghosted me a couple times for an estimate, so I was whining to my lawn guy about that. My lawn guy said he knew a guy that would probably be willing to do it, and he probably **wouldn’t** ask for money.

I said I would feel bad if someone did all that work and didn’t get paid for it. This is important for later. Lawn guy gave my number to a guy, Jason, who texted me and arranged for him to come look at the site and discuss what I wanted. He was stoked about the job and asked if it would be okay if he came after work each day during the week.