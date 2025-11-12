'AITA for refusing to split my daughter's college fund to share with my step-kids?' UPDATED

"AITA for not splitting my daughter's college fund?"

When my (42F) daughter (17F) was 7, we lost her father to an avoidable accident. Due to that and the subsequent settlement, my daughter was able to have a trust fund of sorts that provided for college, grad school if she wanted, and even some left over for whatever life might bring.

It is money that - managed wisely - would enable her to have a head start in life. She knows about this and has never taken for granted given where the money came from. After all, we'd both rather have her father around than the money.

That said, life moves on and I remarried 6 years after my former husband's passing to a lovely man who has two children of his own (17F, 13M). All of the children live with us primarily with his children seeing their mother on vacations as she lives across the country.