'AITA for agreeing to split the bill on a double date ending in my best friend being dumped?' Updated 2X

"AITA for agreeing to split the bill on a double date ending in my best friend being dumped?"

OkDream6816

Hi! I (22f) am really unsure here. My best friend and roommate (22f) Amiee had been seeing a guy for two months. She really likes him, it seemed to be going super well.

Last night, she asked if I’d go along with a blind double date (ie. her and the guy she’s dating, me and one of his friends who is single and looking). I wasn’t keen at first but she insisted, so I agreed.

We got to the restaurant, just a nice place in our area, and things seemed to be going fine. The friend she was “setting me up with” was cool, but I really am not looking right now and didn’t feel any kind of spark.