'AITA for splitting my will equally between my kids?'

Last month my best friend had a health scare while I was hanging out with him, I took him immediately to the hospital of course but it was thankfully nothing that serious and he went home the same day, it woke me up tho and I realized that anything could happen any time and I could probably drop dead right now.
I’ve never really thought about my will like that so I drew up one with my lawyer, I have 2 daughters and a son, both of my daughters are way better off financially than their brother, they’re both doctors and they both make a bit over 200k a year and they’re both married to good young men with good jobs that also both make 6 figures.
My son however was never a school kinda kid, he did things more with his hands, he’s a car mechanic and he works with a good buddy of mine, the pay isn’t the best but he likes the work, I didn’t really intervene with it but I was never really happy about the path he took.
I ended up dividing my estate into three equal parts, I think it’s just fair and they’re all my kids and I love them all the same. My wife on the other hand thinks it’s not fair, she says our daughters are doing great without our help and our son would need the help much more especially our house since they both already have a house of their own while our son is renting...
I told her that’d be me punishing my daughters for working hard and doing good in life, to me he had the same opportunity to have the same success as his sisters but he chose a different path which is fine...
But he knew this wouldn’t give him the same lifestyle as them and that’s on him. I also don’t want my daughters hating me after I’m gone for favoring him over them because I really love them all the same. Am I the ahole?
AlternativeWheel3302 said:
NTA. Treat your kids equally and fairly regardless of their socioeconomic status.
clearheaded01 said:
NTA. Even split is fair. Don't punish your daughters because they have good jobs...
PretendSweet5734 said:
NTA. An even split is fair. Your daughters might not have those good jobs forever. An uneven split could because your children to fight each other over the money you leave them. Curious why none of the money goes to your wife. Maybe to stop her from giving it all to your son.
Dave1957a said:
NTA, giving him more is almost like punishing your daughters for being successful.
FantasticBoot7205 said:
NTA - your kids money has nothing to do with your will.
MmaRamotsweOS said:
NTA. You are doing the right thing.