'AITA for 'spoiling' a family trip because I refuse to sleep on a blow up mattress for 2 weeks?'

Where do I even begin? My brother, sister in law and 18 month old niece live out of the country so its a big deal for them to finally come for a visit and rare that we all get to be together. My parents and SO live on the west coast and I live on the east coast.
Anyway were are all planning on meeting for 2 weeks at my grandpa’s (RIP) old lake house that we grew up visiting. Its a super tiny lodge maybe 1000sqft MAX so surprriiissee theres only 2 bedrooms.
Being the youngest I have been automatically delegated to the living room. Sleeping in there with all the cousins was fine when I was 14 but I am nearly 30 now and that damn pull out couch is 20 years older than me. Keep in mind that my fiance is coming AND meeting the family for the first time. I think she deserves to be comfortable and have some sense of privacy in a new environment.
I have now mentioned to everyone that I won’t be sleeping there several times, which has been seemingly ignored and unsupported. As the youngest sibling I am not new to getting last pick but it pisses me off that this is extended into adulthood and being pushed onto my fiance.
Making it increasingly complicated is that the nearest airbnb (option 1) is a 25 minute drive and $2000 usd for 5 nights. And the only RV to rent (option 2) within a 2 hour pickup is also close to $2000 usd. All the nearby motels are booked up. The fact that we might not have wanted to sleep in the living room for 2 weeks was never really considered by anyone else.
My SO and I having to front this additional cost is hurtful enough let alone the rest of the family not caring or even acknowledging that we just want to have a room/decent bed. The best they have done to help resolve is help us get a tent and blow mattress for outside.
I have decided that I will go by myself and sleep in the living room for ~4 nights as that is the max amount of bad sleep I think I can handle. This solution apparently is “ruining the trip for everyone” and making it all about me, am I the @$$hole?
EDIT: the toddler is also sleeping in the living room because the 2nd bedroom has no extra space
Swedishpunsch said:
"EDIT: the toddler is also sleeping in the living room" This edit is very important. Brother and SIL have effectively arranged that OP and his GF would be woken up by the child when she gets up in the morning, and would probably end up watching her while her parents' had private time.
This was likely plotted carefully by SIL and brother, OP. You've been had. If you do decide to go for 4 days, OP, don't become the morning nanny. Whenever the baby wakes you up, put her into her parents' room, tell them that she's awake, and perhaps leave the cabin for awhile. NTA
SL8Rgirl said:
NTA. If the toddler is sleeping in the living room, so should their parents.
rsherman247 said:
NTA. I wouldn't even go, it sounds miserable. If it's not that big of a deal for you to sleep on the couch, why doesn't someone else offer to switch their bedroom for your couch?
If you really wanted to make it work, afw.com has a few sleeper sofas that you could deliver to the cabin? $600 bucks for a sleeper sofa might make things better.
sun_and_stars8 said:
If the couple with the baby can’t sleep with baby in the bedroom so baby has to sleep in living room it seems to make more sense that the whole family set up in the space that can accommodate them. Why should you be auto selected to the public sleeping space you’re sharing with someone else’s baby? NTA
And MasterAnthropy said:
OP - I say go ... but arrive 1 day before everyone and stay after. Orrr - go a few days prior and claim a bedroom. Force them to kick you out. Ideal - no ... petty - yes!