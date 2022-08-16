Spouse asks if they're wrong to refuse to take free trip to Disney World with in-laws.

Spending time with the in-laws can be a stressful journey in passive aggression and "when are you going to have babies?"

Still, part of being in a long-term relationship is dealing with family on holidays, trips, phone calls, or unannounced visits. So, when a conflicted anonymous Facebook user decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Someecards' "Am I The As*hole?" group about a free vacation to Orlando, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

Am I the As*hole?

My husband and I live in Europe and my in-laws live in the United States. My in-laws called us and asked if we would be interested in flying to Orlando to go to Disney World for their 40th anniversary.

They would pay for flights and hotels. We thought about it, but with less than 3 weeks' notice as well as having to cancel an already-planned trip for my birthday, we told them we would not be able to come (but we did seriously consider it).