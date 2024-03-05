Spouse's partner of 8 years comes out as 'strange orientation,' gets revenge by serving instant divorce papers. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

What is the compromise that we could reach here though? I feel the relationship is incomplete when my partner is not sexually attracted to me. My spouse is incapable of feeling sexually attracted to anyone.

It isnt about the frequency of sex. It is about the emotion or lack there of behind it. I have even been struggling with feeling sexual towards them these last 6 months because now I know they just dont feel that way about me. And never will.

They came out to me about 6 months ago. They are not sex repulsed, but they feel no sexual attraction to me whatso ever and they never have. That isnt something counseling can fix and it is something I have come to realize is very important to me.