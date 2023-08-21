Wife 'repulsed' by husband letting dog sleep in bed, 'I'm drawing the line;' AITA?

It can be hard for pet owners to resist letting the dog sleep in the bed, but prioritizing a good night's sleep without waking up at 3 AM to a drooling pet is important...

What do you do, though, when your partner insists on snuggling with your furry friend, to the point where you're boycotting your own bedroom?

When an anti-dog-in-the-bed person decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about putting an end to sleeping the basement, people were ready to hear the drama.

AITA for telling my husband if he wants the dog in bed they can share the guest room?

My husband desperately wanted a dog. I did not. We talked about it for years before finally getting one 3 years ago. Before getting one we talked about all the rules we would have and how we would train the dog.

1 was the dog wouldn't be allowed on the couch unless specifically invited. 2 was the dog would not be allowed in our bed. Ever.