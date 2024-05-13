'AITA for spying on my wife when I thought she was cheating only to find out something else.'

Well I did find someone. My wife, who has two school age kids that are gone from 8am until 4pm 5 days a week and in summer camp all summer, was hiring a housekeeper to clean and do laundry.

The payments were to this woman for $300 a week. We had discussed a housekeeper years ago when the kids were younger and she was home with the kids during Covid but we didn't want to spend the money.

So I confronted her with the evidence 2 weeks ago. She flipped out on me for putting cameras in the house but I feel justified as I was suspicious and was ultimately right that there was something up.

She had hired this woman in 2022 and had paid a total of $36,600. Money that could have gone to retirement, a vacation, pay off or avoid credit cards, mortgage, or savings.