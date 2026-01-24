'AITA for 'stalking' a classmate when I thought we were just friends?'

Then, in the second-to-last class of the semester, she assigned our whole class seats and put me at the very front with him in the very back, which made me feel like something weird was happening behind the scenes.

Fast forward to this week: I received a Title IX notification saying he had placed a no-contact order against me and that I was being investigated for “stalking” him. I met with the investigator, who showed me the report my professor submitted. It was completely unhinged and extremely inflammatory toward me.

She described the above behavior and also claimed I was “always staring at him” during class (our desks were arranged in a U-shape, so we were all facing each other). She also accused me of following him at a departmental luncheon that was open to everyone in the building.