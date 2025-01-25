'AITA If I stand my ground and let my boss lose money over my co-worker's mistake?' UPDATED

I cannot leave it here for him when he gets back. But there lies my problem. He does almost nothing and leaves everything to me and I do it right the next day. I am not the only one who sees it. Ron mentioned it too.

So we arrive to the point. The job gets done and Veg does not feel bad or responsible for doing a bad job cause I make up for it. I went to Ron. We sat down all three of us and it was pointless. Ron just said to him that he should change his way of work. The only result was that we now need to fill out a paper about our daily tasks.