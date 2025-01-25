'AITA If I stand my ground and let my boss lose money over my co-worker's mistake?' UPDATED

In our work we have 2 managers (one of them is me the other one will be Called Veg) and one big boss (we will call him Ron since he looks and acts like Ron Swanson from PaR)
Ron is an okay boss. Veg does the same job as me but we have shifts. Ron is here on the work days. Me and Veg work all the workdays and weekends. Our work as managers is keeping inventory, administrative work etc.
Veg almost never does any work. And if he does its either full of mistakes or he chooses easier things to do and leaves the harder thigs for me. I came to him at work on my own free time and tried to nicely reason with him. Nothing changed. I made more work cause there was allways something left over. And that was a mistake. If something would not be done right away it would be bad for the whole store.
I cannot leave it here for him when he gets back. But there lies my problem. He does almost nothing and leaves everything to me and I do it right the next day. I am not the only one who sees it. Ron mentioned it too.
So we arrive to the point. The job gets done and Veg does not feel bad or responsible for doing a bad job cause I make up for it. I went to Ron. We sat down all three of us and it was pointless. Ron just said to him that he should change his way of work. The only result was that we now need to fill out a paper about our daily tasks.
Aftermath of that is that he never fills out those papers and it just adds more work for me. No progress. Ron was leaving for three weeks on a vacation. We sat down so that Ron can divide our task. Four main points. One of our staff quit and they said that it was becasue of Veg. Second point. We made it clear to Veg that he needs to answer my calls and texts.
Third point is that he needs to do his half of all the projects that are due to the end of the month. And last point is that Ron made a deal with his boss that we can call him if we need anything.
I have done my first steps of everything. After my two days off I came to work and nothing was done. No comments on our projects, no papers filled out. I did all that I could and texted him. No reply. After my three days off is today. Still nothing. No comment and he still did not reply to me.
Both of the projects affect Ron’s bonus salary. If we fail to do the project Ron will lose a good amout of money. And that applies to his boss also. I could do all the work myself and just not wait for Veg to do his half but thats why we are here.
Side notes. I am happy at this job and I do not want to leave it just yet. Ron’s boss does not know about our problems. I do not mean to hurt Ron or be petty but he had many chances to deal with this. We have 8 days before Ron comes back. Will I Be the @$$hole if i stick to my evidence photos and logs of me doing my normal job and texting Veg to do his part and him not responding?
Deondebomon said:
NTA. Your coworker manager knows there will be no repercussions for not doing his work, so he doesn't. Don't do his work. Document how everything is when you come in--in pictures, in writing--and take screenshots of the texts that weren't replied to as well as when they were sent.
As well, document the work you are doing, what your job requires. Figure out exactly how long each day that work takes you to do, so that the bosses will know exactly how much work your coworker isn't doing.
I would say if you want to stay on good terms with the company, maybe send a heads up text to either Ron or his boss, whoever you're supposed to contact during Ron's vacation. And simply say that work isn't getting done so you're documenting what isn't getting done since you don't have time to do it yourself due to your own work.
OP responded:
Thank you so much for this. I tried this once before and showed it to Ron and he did nothing about it so I still keep track and I did not want to go over Ron's head. I want to saty on good terms with Ron but his vacation puts me in a position where I can contact his boss directly.
But I still feel like a snitch. I try to be a good worker at all costs but this crosses the line. But I feel like I should wait for them to notice rather than snitch before hand.
TechnicallyaSmartass said:
NTA. Veg has learned that you will always pick up the slack. I don't think your boss understands the full extent of this. You need to let things play out. Keep everything documented. Track your progress and Veg's. Consequences need to happen.
HeartpineFloors said:
NTA Nobody is going to fire Veg until he causes the company problems, costs higher ups money and makes them look bad. You have been keeping all that from happening by doing Veg’s work. Time to stop. Past time.
OP responded:
I will try to keep on it but it is hard for my conscience to just let this play out in front of me. But I know you are right.
MissNikitaDevan said:
NTA you have tried everything to get things fixed with ron and veg…. Veg has zero respect for anyone… time to show ron how bad it is So far ron noticed and tried, but he didnt feel any effects cuz you do shit on your own, time for the hard wake up call You arent getting paid for doing the work of 2 people
And OP responded:
Thank you so much! Yes I feel the same but still in my head Ron did not made anything specifically bad to me and this will hurt him. He will blame me even with the evidence that I did my part.
So. Today was the day Ron came back from his vacation. I was fully prepared with my evidence of Veg's mistakes and with all my arguments. I was going to get my way and stand my ground. I did all that I could but a lot of things were not done(thanks to Veg). I was expecting for Ron to be angry and for Veg to be totally off and just not giving a damn.
The stage was set and I was ready. Scared but prepared. And the first thing that Ron said was: So Veg quit yesterday.. so there is that". OMG you cannot imagine how happy I was and Ron was too. Maybe even more than I was. He told me that he knew what was going on here and he wanted to fire him at the start of the year.
But this made things a lot easier. And after this Ron told me that he wants to thank me for all the work I did and that all the projects are in a good place and he will finish them will little to no help from me. He did not loose any money on them so, no reason for him to be angry.
So good news and a happy ending to this story. I was not the asshole and Ron is even more exited than me for a new guy that we need to find and whom I will train to do a better work than Veg.
Only sad thing is that in my country there is two months waiting period before you can quit. So Veg will be here for two more months and I am sure that he will be doing even less work. But there is a light at the end of this tunnel.
And after this whole situation I asked Ron for my deserved raise and he kiiinda agreed but said that he needs to wait until my full year of sevice will be done. So I am looking up for a raise at the same time as Veg will be leaving. Good times are coming. For those who remember about that one co-worker who wanted to quit might stay cause of this.
I would love to thank all of the people that responded before. You gave me the confidence I needed and you made me feel so much better. I cannot thank you enough for all the kind words and great jokes you commented. So I am beyond excited for what the time will bring.