Woman livid 'thieving' uncle RSVPs for family Thanksgiving; 'his cruelty is a shadow that has followed me.' AITA? + UPDATE

"AITA for standing my ground about a last minute Thanksgiving guest who has been abusive to me and tried to steal money from our family?"

I have a small family. Me (60F), mom (88F), brother (55F). Every year since my father died (2003, he was 65) we have Thanksgiving with my brother. My father had a brother who is still alive, Brian, (85M) has been cruel and unkind to me since I was a child: making fun of my hair, my clothes, where I went to college, etc etc. Nobody in my family EVER did anything abt it.

Brian has children my age, my first cousins, and then had three sons (also first cousins living in my city), with a woman my age when I was 30. The last time I saw Brian was at my father's funeral. Graveside, he made a comment about my breasts while the rabbi was pinning on our ribbons.