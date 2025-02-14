'AITA for standing my ground with a crazy mother-in-law?' 'My husband doesn't get it.'

"AITA for standing my ground with a crazy mother-in-law?"

My husband and I are expecting our first baby in June this year, it is the first grandchild on both sides of the family. My MIL was always a bit crazy prior to me getting pregnant but seems to have gone up a notch now.

She has said things like "I can’t wait to tell people I’m going to be a mum again," told someone I was pregnant and they doubted her so she reassured them by saying "no look at how fat she’s getting" while I was standing beside them & made a complete song and a dance about how she needed to be the first person to buy our baby clothes and it’s going home from hospital outfit...