'AITA for standing up against my SIL’s husband, causing their marriage to crumble?' UPDATED

Yesterday we went with my husbands parents to pack up the few pieces of furniture that were left. They said they would keep it until we sold it. When we got there the rest of our stuff had been put outside. I chose to take the high road and not say anything about that. I texted Sil to see what our nieces wanted for their birthday.

She seemed fine and told me what the girls liked and wanted. I bought the presents, and wrapped them. I asked my husband when I got home from work today when we should drop off presents. He told me that he had called his mom earlier, and she was at the girls birthday party. Sil hadn’t invited us or her other brother and nephews for any of it.