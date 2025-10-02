'AITA for telling a flight attendant to make the guy in front of me put his seat upright?'

"AITA for standing up for my safety on a flight?"

I need to talk about what happened on my flight tonight — and I want to know if I’m the jerk here. So, I was flying from Denver to St. Louis. I was in first class. Before takeoff, the guy in front of me gets asked by the flight attendant to put his seat upright — like everyone else. He does. But the second the flight attendant sits down behind the partition? He immediately reclines it all the way back again.

So I bump his seat and ask him to return it to upright. He says, “The seat is broken.” This is before takeoff. And maybe that sounds small, but here’s the thing: