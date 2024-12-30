'AITA for standing up for my son and causing a scene at the family gathering?' UPDATED

bamf1701 said:

NTA. You are a wonderful parent! What your husband’s parents did (I will not call them your son’s grandparents) was inexcusable and does so much harm to a child, to be mocked like that, especially by someone who is supposed to love you.

You are 100% correct to make certain that your son is no longer exposed to people who would do that to him for their own amusement. And you husband, if he doesn’t agree with you, is failing as a parent.

Family is not about genetics - it is about the people who love and support you.