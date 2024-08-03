'AITA for starting the divorce process after finding out my daughter isn’t mine?'

Her waterworks of course also started and apparently it was a guy from the gym and it lasted a month before he disappeared on her after he found out she was pregnant.

Honestly even typing this now i feel like crying since I thought I did everything perfectly but she still cheated. As much as I wish I could say I had a stone face or something, I just started crying and she tried to comfort me but I just pushed her away. I felt so disgusted with her.

After I had calmed down a bit I just grabbed my jacket and left for a hotel and while I was leaving she just begged and pleaded me to forgive her and that I was the only father her daughter knew.