'AITA for starting a family feud over double-booking my baby's first birthday?' 'I kinda blew up.'

Partner and I are baffled. Input was sought to avoid this exact scenario; we literally cannot attend their family event because we'll be setting up our family event at another location.

I wrote to explain that we did the early recon and planning with them so that we could avoid scheduling issues. I tried to highlight that we couldn't attend this if we wanted to, and the whole thing was rather confusing and hurtful. I threw an afterthought message of "But anyway, what's done is done and there's no fix at this point. If you're coming to the bday party, I guess we'll just see you there."