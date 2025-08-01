'AITA for starting a fight because my boyfriend never compliments my food?' 'He ALWAYS praises takeout.'

"AITA for starting a fight because my boyfriend never compliments my food unprompted, but always praises takeout?"

My boyfriend (31M) and I (25F) have been together for five years and live together. I cook for us almost every day. I put a lot of time, care, and effort into making meals from scratch, and I know my food tastes good.

What bothers me is that he never compliments my cooking unless I ask him directly how it tastes. When I do ask, he says it’s good, but he never volunteers that on his own. On the other hand, whenever he eats takeout or food he gets for free at work, he reacts immediately. He’ll take a bite and say things like “Mmm” or “This is really good” without anyone asking.