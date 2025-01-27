Years after tragedy brought them together, widowed Marine realizes he has fallen in love with 'platonic' wife. UPDATED 7X

She paid off her debt this morning (apparently, she just texted me a picture of the check), and next week is our three year anniversary, so that is the prelude. i'm going to tell her at dessert. I'm impossibly nervous.

jsh1138

So you have feelings for the woman you're legally married to, and live with, who takes care of your kids? That sounds like a good thing to me man. Jus talk to her and see if she feels the same!

Yaaf

jk147

Look, you need to think of it this way:

The status quo, its over. Whatever happens with you and her, you can;t keep on as it is with you having those feelings. Equally, she won't want to be stand-in-wife forever. She will want to have relationships etc. They might be with you, they might be with others. It was never goign to go on in this 'marriage of conveniance' forever.