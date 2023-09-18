Stay-at-home mom asks husband to go to the office more, 'I NEED HIM TO LEAVE THE HOUSE!' AITA?

You both need routine and if he wants to work from home, he needs to treat it like a professional space and you like a co-worker that he can't just disrupt whenever he wants.

If he is going to be working from home, he can't create more work for you. I don't really agree that because he works you do 100% of everything else- he should be doing some stuff with the kids and around the home- but that's not my relationship, that's yours. But if he is home, then he needs to not be making a mess for you to clean and not expecting you to make him meals or help in anyway.