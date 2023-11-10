Stay-at-home mom interrupts 'workaholic' husband's call to watch sick kid. 'He’s on calls 75% of the day.' AITA?

I was able to have my mom come over and she was willing to watch the sick kiddo so I could make the appt but we couldn’t figure out how to remove the car seat so we could wash it off.

It was a new carseat and I didn’t have the time to YouTube how to get it out and still make my appt because at this time I would have been over 20 minutes late. Well at this point I went into his office at home and asked him to get off his call and he completely blew up at me.