Stay-at-home wife demands $6K/month while husband's business struggles, 'that's you're problem.' AITA?

And take her 1500.00 a week allowance away. You pay those bills from now on....she doesn't work, so she doesn't need 6k a month....I'll marry you, take care of the kids, clean the house, and I wouldn't complain about ANYYYYTTTHHHIIINNNGGG!!!!! Scouts Honor!

Successful_Bitch107

What the hell is she spending $1.5k on each week?

Sounds like she is saving her own nest egg for when you guys divorce.