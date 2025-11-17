'AITA if I stay home with my 3-month-old and don't fly to visit in-laws for the holidays?'

My older kids are already struggling with having less attention in their own space. I’m imagining they will be more [outward behavior problem caused by inner turmoil] in grandparents house and out of their routine.

My kids struggle at home, but it can be mitigated because they are in their own space. Being in an uncomfortable space, with extra adults and new to them rules, AND continuing to have less attention from parents might make them terrors of behavior. I’m thinking having a break from baby would be good for them, but who truly knows.

My spouse always ends up irritated with family by the end of a visit. I think they want me to go to help their emotions, feelings, and reactions. I do help them not get as frustrated at their parents.

And I feel uncomfortable in their house. Lots of unnecessary details there.