Stay-at-home mom asks wealthy sister to hire a cleaner after she 'trashed' her home. AITA? MINI UPDATE

To start with my sister is wealthy (on around $100k a year and her husband on around $70k). She has had her inheritance and is worth about 2 million from properties (given by my parents).
I, on the other hand, am a stay at home mom, my partner is on around $49k and we inherited the house we live in. My inheritance is much less than my sister's but I don't complain as I'm happy we have somewhere to live.
My sister asked to have a party at my house as I live in a large house and she has a flat. The condition was she has to clean afterwards and her husband won't cook, they will order food.
They have completely trashed our house, made food and left it. Used my expensive dishes and cast iron and left it dirty. Drank about around $50 worth of alcohol. I'm pregnant and literally due in one week and my house is ruined. I asked them to pay for a cleaner.
According to my family I'm the bad guy wtf. My mum says I should have specified to them not to drink our alcohol?!?! I'm actually shocked. Apparently because I Inherited the house that I should just deal with it. Just at a loss that I'm the bad guy and I shouldn't ask for the money back for the alcohol. What do you all think?
My mum now sides with me and cleaned up all the mess which I'm very surprised about, she is also angry with them because they asked her to pick up £40 in decorations and now they don't want to pay for it.
My dad still thinks I'm over reacting and I should not ask for money. My sister has blocked me after I asked for money for the alcohol. Apparently it's "not kind."
ExistenceRaisin said:
NTA. You very generously allowed them to use your house on the condition that they clean up. It wasn't too much to ask. They trashed your house and left you to clean up their mess, and somehow you're the bad guy?
Western_Falcon_70 said:
NTA but you won’t win…just NEVER help them out again.
jabagray123 said:
NTA, you made it very clear your expectation that they would clean and not cook and they went against your wishes. Don't do anything for these people again. Don't even ask them to come help out with the baby and if they ask why say "well with the way you left my place last time, you're probably gonna make more work for me hehe."
WhyAmIStillHere86 said:
NTA. I hope you took pictures! Share them on social media and the family group chat with “this is why I asked Sister to pay for a cleaner.”
Meghanshadow said:
NTA. Though I am very confused. Did you let them host a party in your house Without you Or your husband there to keep an eye on things? Not even by just hanging out in your bedroom?
Man, I could never do that. Take pix and video of everything, either hire a cleaner or enlist some friends of your husband & your own friends to clean up, and plan on never getting that money and having to set firmer boundaries around how you interact with your family.
Chocolatecandybar_ said:
I think your mom should shut up and you are right asking your sister to clean AND pay for the alcohol as both things were and weren't part of the agreement. Additionally, both should stop being jealous of you inheriting the big house. NTA.