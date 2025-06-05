Stay-at-home tells neighbor the truth about babysitting her children, 'she looked DESPERATE.' AITA?

I'm new to my area and I have made friends with a few neighbors through a mommy and me group. I have been in the group now a little over a month and I have a 9 week old. I have a neighbor who is in the group and she asked me last week in an emergency if I could watch her 3 and 5 year old, she looked desperate so I agreed.
I was like well its just once. I am a full-time SAHM and enjoy all my time with my little one. That day I watched her children was hectic as hell, my daughter was fussy and they children were very rambunctious to say the least. I was happy when she came and got them 6 hours later.
She came to me today saying she needed me to watch the kids in the afternoons, I told her no. I'm not a full-time babysitter and have no desire to take that much time away from my own child and navigating life with my child and husband.
Her response was well it's not like I'm asking a lot, it's just the afternoons. I said it may not be a lot to her, but it is a lot to me. My husband works from home and he needs the house quiet to work, and I'm a new mom and I'm not interested on taking on any other responsibilities other than what I have right now.
She told me I was selfish, I told her she was entitled to think that I SHOULD help her just because I'm at home with my little one. AITA for being so forward?
Training-Fox2475 said:
Hell no NTA! It really gets me anymore how many of these selfish people in the world make a mark on someone just because they see something they could get from them and just expect it. When they don’t get what they want, they always throw out the selfish label and throw a tantrum. What the hell is wrong with people like this?
Stoney_Wan_KaBlowme said:
NTA. Must’ve missed the part where YOU knocked her up twice. Oh, didn’t happen? Then not your problem.
KronkLaSworda said:
NTA. Everyone knows how expensive childcare is. She's just trying to take advantage of you and guilt trip you into baby sitting.
busyshrew said:
Absolutely NTA. I was a SAHM, and I remember to this day, getting advice from another SAHM - She warned me that I would be a target for many other moms who would look at me as easy babysitting.
OP, stand absolutely firm. You and your husband are making sacrifices for you to stay home. It's not easy. I get it I've been there. Friends used to absolutely tut-tut at me because we had no dishwasher, only 1 car, only 1 tv and never took vacations overseas. It was hard but it was our choice.
You did not choose to open a daycare service, so do not feel bad about saying no. Learn to say it without getting drawn into justifications or reasoning with others. TRUST ME, this won't be the only occasion/person that will ask! You will have to really be firm and stand your ground.
This situation always makes me so mad. Every family is different and we need to respect each other, not call someone "selfish" for their choices just because they don't want to accept a "no." ugggh. Congratulations btw on your new baby...ohhhh I remember those days with my daughter very fondly.
TararaBoomDA said:
She's both the ahole and the one who's being forward. You, on the other hand, are the GOAT. NTA.
FrostingPowerful5461 said:
Just “No” is a sufficient answer. NTA.
Medusa_7898 said:
Def NTA- regular babysitting is a huge responsibility and you weren’t looking for a part time job.
Tremenda-Carucha said:
You're really right, and I feel ya. It's tough when people assume we stay-at-home parents have endless free time to babysit.