Stay-at-home tells neighbor the truth about babysitting her children, 'she looked DESPERATE.' AITA?

Her response was well it's not like I'm asking a lot, it's just the afternoons. I said it may not be a lot to her, but it is a lot to me. My husband works from home and he needs the house quiet to work, and I'm a new mom and I'm not interested on taking on any other responsibilities other than what I have right now.

She told me I was selfish, I told her she was entitled to think that I SHOULD help her just because I'm at home with my little one. AITA for being so forward?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Training-Fox2475 said: