'My husband’s family planned a 5-6 week stay w/o asking. AITA if I stay with my parents for weeks?'

I (29F) got married in December (less than 3 months as of today) after being with my husband (29M) for almost 7 years. One thing I’ve always been very clear about with him, both before and after marriage, is that I need my space and that decisions about people staying in our home should involve both of us.
Recently, I found out that his sister, her husband, their child, and my in-laws have all booked tickets to come stay with us. That’s about 5-6 weeks. I would be more than happy to host them for 1-2 weeks but 5-6 weeks seems too overwhelming at this stage. The part that really upset me is that no one asked me beforehand. I only found out after everything was already booked.
That too when it was asked that how long they were planning to stay. We live in a 2-bedroom apartment in is an extremely hot climate, and this will mean 7 people total in the house in peak summer. My husband will be at work most of the day, so I’ll be the one at home with everyone.
There are also lifestyle differences. My in-laws are strict vegetarians (they won’t even let us make eggs at home), while my husband and I both eat non-veg as a staple diet. I already know I’ll have to adjust what I eat at home, what I wear around the house, and generally how I live for that entire time.
What hurts more is that this isn’t the first time we’ve discussed boundaries. For years, my husband told me he understood that I need space and that he would handle these things with his family. This was the one deal breaker from my end but he always assured me he would make sure I never have to be put in situations like this.
But when I brought this up again after finding out about the visit, his response was basically: "What do you want me to do, everything is already booked?"
For context, I also moved away from my own family and friends to live where he works, so this house is pretty much my entire world right now.
At this point, I’m honestly feeling really hurt and disrespected. It feels like decisions about my own home were made without me. I’m considering going to stay with my parents for a couple of weeks while they’re here just to get some space, but they live on the other side of the country so it’s not a small trip, and I’m not sure spending that much would be financially advisable.
Also to add, his parents keep coming to visit us for 7-10 days every other month anyways. This was also not discussed with me but in good faith I adjusted.
How would you handle something like this?
oh_hell_know wrote:
As someone who’s lived in a 2BR for 20 years with my partner, if he sprung all my in-laws on me in this manner, I’d pack my stuff and GTFO. If he can’t stand up to the leading parent’s entitlement (in my case it would be my MIL) then he would never stand up for me in the first place. I’m feeling vicarious rage for you right now. (clearly NTA).
OP responded:
I broke down last night and am so angry at him, we haven’t spoken since.
apprehensivebook4214 wrote:
NTA. Tell your husband he can tell his family you (as a couple, not just you making you the bad guy) aren't abIe to host them. Or I'd be staying elsewhere the entirety of their trip. Let him do all the work of hosting while also working. Maybe he'll stop being ok with the long/frequent visits when he's the one inconvenienced.
You get that you weren't told exactly so your husband can say they're already booked everything right? Also, it's sounding like this only started after your marriage. You know when you're already locked in to the relationship.
Sounds like he's finally let the mask down and you're now learning who he really is. You need to have a serious discussion on why he's trampling your boundaries. His response will tell you if the relationship might be salvageable or not.
OP responded:
He keeps saying this won’t happen next time, we’ll set boundaries. But I’m afraid the situation would be same next time as well, he’s very non-confrontational and I have to nag him into discussing these things with his parents. It feels like the burden is always on me.
da8bitkid wrote:
Bro you have no boundaries and your "deal breaker" means nothing. Do you know what a "deal breaker" means? Your in-laws visit and invite themselves to your home every 2 weeks. I am not the kind of person that needs "space", but that's even too much for me. Have a serious talk with your husband and establish real boundaries, get used to it & shut up, or leave. Those are your only options.
OP responded:
I think I’ve let things slide out of respect for his family for a bit too long. Won’t let this instance slide.
apprehensivead4129 wrote:
NTA. You have a husband problem. He needs to fix this, if he doesn't, it shows how little he respects you and your wishes/needs. This probably won't get better. You need to decide if this is something that you can live with for the rest of your married life, because it looks like your husband will allow this to continue to happen.
silky_pants wrote:
NTA. This is truly the most Desi crap I’ve ever heard. As an Indian woman married into a Pakistani family, I 100% understand this whole ridiculous situation. I’ve been married 15 years now and my advice is to shut this shit down quickly in the beginning.
Have the big fight and arguments with your husband and insist on keeping your boundaries or you will spend your whole life suffering and coming last to his family. Go and stay with your family for the five weeks. Hopefully, your husband will learn the hard way and apologize. Do NOT stay in your home with all of them while he is gone to work every day; you’ll become their servant 100%.
I would frame it to him as “I’m giving you space to enjoy one on one time with your family. I’ll be back when they’ve all gone back home”. We are not our mothers and grandmothers generation. We absolutely should not be putting up with husbands who do disrespectful shit like this. Stand up for yourself now or it will only keep getting worse.