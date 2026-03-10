'My husband’s family planned a 5-6 week stay w/o asking. AITA if I stay with my parents for weeks?'

There are also lifestyle differences. My in-laws are strict vegetarians (they won’t even let us make eggs at home), while my husband and I both eat non-veg as a staple diet. I already know I’ll have to adjust what I eat at home, what I wear around the house, and generally how I live for that entire time.

What hurts more is that this isn’t the first time we’ve discussed boundaries. For years, my husband told me he understood that I need space and that he would handle these things with his family. This was the one deal breaker from my end but he always assured me he would make sure I never have to be put in situations like this.

But when I brought this up again after finding out about the visit, his response was basically: "What do you want me to do, everything is already booked?"

For context, I also moved away from my own family and friends to live where he works, so this house is pretty much my entire world right now.