'WIBTA if I stayed at my parent's place while my wife stayed at the hotel?' UPDATED

She said attending the wedding is a fun thing for her and she wants it to be just the 3 of us. I just brought up how we were obviously not going to bring my parents along to the wedding but to her, even the prep and the dressing and the coming back from the wedding and events also needed to be a thing for just the 3 of us.

While I don't fully agree with her, and think that its just going to cause our relationship with my parents to become even more on edge, a lot of the comments had said this is her event which I agree with and we'll be doing things her way for it. Thanks.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s update:

MadamLibrarian2007